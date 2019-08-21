Mycio Wealth Partners LLC Raises Position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

Mycio Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 69,850 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 267 shares during the period. Mycio Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $4,903,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sage Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 2.1% in the second quarter. Sage Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,843,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,781,000 after acquiring an additional 78,245 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 1.6% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 2,632,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,779,000 after acquiring an additional 41,226 shares in the last quarter. National Mutual Insurance Federation of Agricultural Cooperatives acquired a new position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the second quarter worth about $132,799,000. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 2.5% in the first quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 1,473,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,623,000 after acquiring an additional 35,904 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evermay Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 0.3% in the first quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,040,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,373,000 after acquiring an additional 2,686 shares in the last quarter.

Get Schwab US Large-Cap ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHX traded up $0.56 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $69.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,543 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,243,888. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $55.87 and a fifty-two week high of $72.35. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $70.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $68.66.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

Read More: Understanding Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Large-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.