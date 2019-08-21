Mycio Wealth Partners LLC Sells 5,900 Shares of Rogers Co. (NYSE:ROG)

Mycio Wealth Partners LLC lessened its stake in Rogers Co. (NYSE:ROG) by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 102,080 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 5,900 shares during the period. Rogers comprises 1.4% of Mycio Wealth Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Mycio Wealth Partners LLC owned approximately 0.55% of Rogers worth $17,617,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Rogers in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Private Capital Group LLC raised its position in Rogers by 48.6% in the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 214 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning acquired a new position in Rogers in the second quarter worth about $201,000. Courier Capital LLC acquired a new position in Rogers in the second quarter worth about $207,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in Rogers in the second quarter worth about $211,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.51% of the company’s stock.

ROG has been the subject of several recent research reports. B. Riley increased their price target on shares of Rogers from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Rogers in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine lowered shares of Rogers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Rogers from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Rogers presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $190.80.

Shares of NYSE ROG traded up $0.29 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $135.06. 5,158 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 179,212. The company has a market cap of $2.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.50 and a beta of 2.16. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $154.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $155.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 3.33 and a current ratio of 4.52. Rogers Co. has a twelve month low of $89.21 and a twelve month high of $206.43.

Rogers (NYSE:ROG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The electronics maker reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $242.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $244.90 million. Rogers had a net margin of 10.39% and a return on equity of 14.33%. The company’s revenue was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.19 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Rogers Co. will post 6.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Rogers Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and sells engineered materials and components worldwide. It operates in Advanced Connectivity Solutions (ACS), Elastomeric Material Solutions (EMS), Power Electronics Solutions (PES), and Other segments. The ACS segment offers circuit materials and solutions for connectivity applications in wireless infrastructure, automotive, aerospace and defense, connected devices, wired infrastructure, and consumer electronics under the RO3000, RO4000, RT/duroid, TMM, AD Series, and CLTE Series names.

