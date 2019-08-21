Mycio Wealth Partners LLC Takes $739,000 Position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NYSEARCA:BND)

Mycio Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NYSEARCA:BND) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 8,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $739,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,717,000. Van Cleef Asset Management Inc grew its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Van Cleef Asset Management Inc now owns 7,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $605,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. grew its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 32.2% during the 2nd quarter. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. now owns 6,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $514,000 after acquiring an additional 1,507 shares during the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN grew its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 12.2% during the 1st quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 5,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $472,000 after acquiring an additional 634 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fundamentun LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $5,743,000.

Get Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA BND remained flat at $$84.78 during trading hours on Wednesday. The company had a trading volume of 1,789,969 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,722,663. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a 1-year low of $77.46 and a 1-year high of $85.02. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $83.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $81.55.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 6th. Investors of record on Friday, August 2nd were given a dividend of $0.193 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 1st.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures a spectrum of public, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities in the United States, including government, corporate and international dollar-denominated bonds, as well as mortgage-backed and asset-backed securities, all with maturities of more than one year.

See Also: What is a price target?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BND? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NYSEARCA:BND).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.