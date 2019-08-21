Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYGN) to Post Q1 2020 Earnings of $0.24 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYGN) – Jefferies Financial Group cut their Q1 2020 earnings per share estimates for Myriad Genetics in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, August 14th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Couillard now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.24 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.37. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Myriad Genetics’ Q2 2020 earnings at $0.38 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.41 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.48 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $1.51 EPS.

Get Myriad Genetics alerts:

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of Myriad Genetics from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Myriad Genetics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Barclays downgraded shares of Myriad Genetics from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Myriad Genetics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, July 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank decreased their price objective on shares of Myriad Genetics from $45.00 to $35.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.64.

NASDAQ MYGN opened at $24.49 on Monday. Myriad Genetics has a 1-year low of $22.07 and a 1-year high of $50.44. The company has a current ratio of 2.96, a quick ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a PE ratio of 18.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.81. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.96.

Myriad Genetics (NASDAQ:MYGN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.01. Myriad Genetics had a net margin of 0.54% and a return on equity of 9.09%. The business had revenue of $215.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $221.64 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.38 earnings per share. Myriad Genetics’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

In related news, CFO Richard Bryan Riggsbee sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.50, for a total value of $1,037,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 120,566 shares in the company, valued at $5,003,489. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Bernard Tobin sold 11,712 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $468,480.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 146,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,841,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 96,712 shares of company stock valued at $4,115,380 over the last quarter. 5.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Pearl River Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Myriad Genetics by 154.9% during the first quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC now owns 882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 536 shares during the period. Investors Research Corp bought a new stake in Myriad Genetics during the first quarter valued at about $46,000. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in Myriad Genetics during the first quarter valued at about $56,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc bought a new stake in Myriad Genetics during the second quarter valued at about $64,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Myriad Genetics by 625.0% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.22% of the company’s stock.

Myriad Genetics Company Profile

Myriad Genetics, Inc, a molecular diagnostic company, focuses on developing and marketing novel predictive medicine, personalized medicine, and prognostic medicine tests worldwide. The company offers molecular diagnostic tests, including myRisk Hereditary Cancer, a DNA sequencing test for hereditary cancers; BRACAnalysis, a DNA sequencing test to assess the risk of developing breast and ovarian cancer; BRACAnalysis CDx, a DNA sequencing test for use as a companion diagnostic with the platinum based chemotherapy agents and poly ADP ribose inhibitor Lynparza; riskScore, a clinically validated personalized medicine tool; GeneSight, a DNA genotyping test to optimize psychotropic drug selection for neuroscience patients; and Tumor BRACAnalysis CDx, a DNA sequencing test that is designed to be utilized to predict response to DNA damaging agents.

Read More: What is a price target?

Receive News & Ratings for Myriad Genetics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Myriad Genetics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.