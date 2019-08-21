Myriad Genetics (NASDAQ:MYGN) Shares Gap Up to $25.35

Shares of Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYGN) gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $26.84, but opened at $25.35. Myriad Genetics shares last traded at $24.74, with a volume of 29,580 shares trading hands.

A number of research analysts recently commented on MYGN shares. Cowen downgraded Myriad Genetics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $26.64 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised Myriad Genetics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, July 1st. ValuEngine raised Myriad Genetics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Barclays downgraded Myriad Genetics from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies downgraded Myriad Genetics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $45.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Myriad Genetics has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.64.

The company has a quick ratio of 2.69, a current ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.95.

Myriad Genetics (NASDAQ:MYGN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $215.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $221.64 million. Myriad Genetics had a return on equity of 9.09% and a net margin of 0.54%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.38 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Myriad Genetics, Inc. will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Richard Bryan Riggsbee sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.50, for a total value of $1,037,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 120,566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,003,489. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Bernard Tobin sold 11,712 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $468,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 146,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,841,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 96,712 shares of company stock valued at $4,115,380. Insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pearl River Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Myriad Genetics by 154.9% in the first quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC now owns 882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 536 shares during the last quarter. Investors Research Corp bought a new stake in Myriad Genetics in the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in Myriad Genetics in the first quarter valued at approximately $56,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc bought a new stake in Myriad Genetics in the second quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Myriad Genetics by 625.0% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. 99.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Myriad Genetics, Inc, a molecular diagnostic company, focuses on developing and marketing novel predictive medicine, personalized medicine, and prognostic medicine tests worldwide. The company offers molecular diagnostic tests, including myRisk Hereditary Cancer, a DNA sequencing test for hereditary cancers; BRACAnalysis, a DNA sequencing test to assess the risk of developing breast and ovarian cancer; BRACAnalysis CDx, a DNA sequencing test for use as a companion diagnostic with the platinum based chemotherapy agents and poly ADP ribose inhibitor Lynparza; riskScore, a clinically validated personalized medicine tool; GeneSight, a DNA genotyping test to optimize psychotropic drug selection for neuroscience patients; and Tumor BRACAnalysis CDx, a DNA sequencing test that is designed to be utilized to predict response to DNA damaging agents.

