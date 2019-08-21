National Asset Management Inc. Boosts Stake in American Finance Trust Inc (NASDAQ:AFIN)

National Asset Management Inc. increased its position in American Finance Trust Inc (NASDAQ:AFIN) by 14.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 138,496 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 17,697 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in American Finance Trust were worth $1,510,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hanson McClain Inc. lifted its position in shares of American Finance Trust by 78.5% in the first quarter. Hanson McClain Inc. now owns 2,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 1,188 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY purchased a new stake in shares of American Finance Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of American Finance Trust in the first quarter worth about $71,000. Asset Dedication LLC lifted its position in shares of American Finance Trust by 75.0% in the second quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 3,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 1,583 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Finance Trust in the first quarter worth about $40,000. Institutional investors own 28.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:AFIN traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $12.10. The stock had a trading volume of 3,411 shares, compared to its average volume of 437,744. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.11 and a quick ratio of 0.11. American Finance Trust Inc has a 1 year low of $9.36 and a 1 year high of $18.50. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $11.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.99.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 8th were given a $0.0917 dividend. This is an increase from American Finance Trust’s previous dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 7th.

American Finance Trust Profile

American Finance Trust, Inc (Nasdaq: AFIN) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust listed on the Nasdaq focused on acquiring and managing a diversified portfolio of primarily service-oriented and traditional retail and distribution related commercial real estate properties in the U.S.

