National Asset Management Inc. Grows Position in Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

National Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 9.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 6,456 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 553 shares during the quarter. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Amgen were worth $1,191,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Investment House LLC grew its holdings in Amgen by 9.3% in the second quarter. Investment House LLC now owns 48,806 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $8,994,000 after purchasing an additional 4,144 shares during the period. JLB & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in Amgen by 2.1% in the second quarter. JLB & Associates Inc. now owns 69,350 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $12,779,000 after purchasing an additional 1,417 shares during the period. Sullivan Bruyette Speros & Blaney LLC grew its stake in Amgen by 2.3% during the second quarter. Sullivan Bruyette Speros & Blaney LLC now owns 7,319 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,349,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the period. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Amgen by 0.4% during the second quarter. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC now owns 17,114 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,153,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich purchased a new stake in Amgen during the second quarter worth approximately $1,771,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.01% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on AMGN. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Amgen to $192.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets set a $230.00 price objective on shares of Amgen and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Amgen from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Amgen from $211.00 to $207.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Amgen in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $212.94.

In other Amgen news, Director Ronald D. Sugar sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.58, for a total transaction of $375,160.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 16,336 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,064,306.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director R Sanders Williams sold 425 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.04, for a total transaction of $77,792.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 16,336 shares in the company, valued at $2,990,141.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,425 shares of company stock worth $804,312 over the last ninety days. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AMGN traded up $1.17 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $204.34. The company had a trading volume of 778,552 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,882,518. The company has a market cap of $122.35 billion, a PE ratio of 14.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.19. The business has a 50-day moving average of $185.49 and a 200-day moving average of $183.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 2.89 and a quick ratio of 2.60. Amgen, Inc. has a 1-year low of $166.30 and a 1-year high of $211.90.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The medical research company reported $3.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.58 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $5.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.67 billion. Amgen had a net margin of 33.78% and a return on equity of 76.17%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.83 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Amgen, Inc. will post 14.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th will be issued a $1.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 14th. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.84%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.28%.

Amgen Company Profile

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It offers products for the treatment of oncology/hematology, cardiovascular, inflammation, bone health, and neuroscience. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta, a pegylated protein to treat cancer patients; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Aranesp to treat anemia; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Sensipar/Mimpara products to treat sHPT in chronic kidney disease; and EPOGEN to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells.

