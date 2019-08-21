National Asset Management Inc. Has $1.43 Million Holdings in Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY)

National Asset Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) by 4.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,832 shares of the company’s stock after selling 585 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Eli Lilly And Co were worth $1,426,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in LLY. Meridian Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Eli Lilly And Co during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in Eli Lilly And Co in the first quarter worth approximately $39,000. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Eli Lilly And Co in the second quarter worth approximately $40,000. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Eli Lilly And Co in the second quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Personal Wealth Partners bought a new stake in Eli Lilly And Co in the second quarter worth approximately $53,000. 78.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE LLY traded up $0.81 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $111.83. 685,672 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,170,914. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.98, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The company’s 50 day moving average is $110.61 and its 200 day moving average is $117.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $108.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.19. Eli Lilly And Co has a one year low of $103.65 and a one year high of $132.13.

Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $5.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.59 billion. Eli Lilly And Co had a net margin of 33.76% and a return on equity of 70.86%. Eli Lilly And Co’s quarterly revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.48 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly And Co will post 5.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.645 per share. This represents a $2.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 14th. Eli Lilly And Co’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.49%.

LLY has been the subject of several recent research reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of Eli Lilly And Co from a “b+” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Edward Jones raised shares of Eli Lilly And Co from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $117.49 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Eli Lilly And Co from $130.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Eli Lilly And Co from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Eli Lilly And Co from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Eli Lilly And Co currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.49.

In other news, CFO Joshua L. Smiley acquired 426 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $118.03 per share, with a total value of $50,280.78. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 30,410 shares in the company, valued at $3,589,292.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Michael J. Harrington sold 16,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.72, for a total transaction of $1,867,520.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 110,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,874,216. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets pharmaceutical products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Human Pharmaceutical Products and Animal Health Products. It offers endocrinology products for the treatment of diabetes; osteoporosis in postmenopausal women and men; and human growth hormone deficiency and pediatric growth conditions.

