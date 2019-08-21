National Asset Management Inc. Increases Position in Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ:AVGO)

National Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 30.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 5,565 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 1,309 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $1,603,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Pinnacle Bank raised its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 128.2% in the second quarter. Pinnacle Bank now owns 89 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 62.5% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 91 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Destination Wealth Management purchased a new position in Broadcom during the first quarter worth about $41,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI raised its holdings in Broadcom by 257.1% during the first quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 175 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Broadcom during the second quarter worth about $51,000. 83.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on AVGO shares. ValuEngine cut shares of Broadcom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Deutsche Bank cut their price target on shares of Broadcom from $330.00 to $315.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 14th. Summit Insights raised shares of Broadcom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $253.03 price target for the company in a report on Friday, June 14th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $350.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a report on Monday, June 10th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets cut shares of Broadcom from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $304.32.

In other news, insider Hock E. Tan sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.00, for a total value of $5,280,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Bryan Ingram sold 13,466 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.78, for a total transaction of $3,754,051.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 65,388 shares of company stock worth $18,198,482 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom stock traded up $5.98 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $286.35. The company had a trading volume of 1,010,224 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,149,670. Broadcom Inc has a 1 year low of $204.68 and a 1 year high of $323.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The company has a market capitalization of $108.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.92. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $284.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $285.94.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 13th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $5.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.18 by $0.03. Broadcom had a net margin of 15.92% and a return on equity of 32.81%. The company had revenue of $5.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.70 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $4.88 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc will post 17.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Broadcom Company Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies a range of semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Wired Infrastructure, Wireless Communications, Enterprise Storage, and Industrial & Other.

