National Asset Management Inc. Increases Stake in Chubb Ltd (NYSE:CB)

National Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Chubb Ltd (NYSE:CB) by 7.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,073 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 610 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Chubb were worth $1,337,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CB. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of Chubb by 57.8% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 35,188 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,183,000 after buying an additional 12,887 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Chubb by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,205,421 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $869,256,000 after buying an additional 203,528 shares during the last quarter. Connable Office Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Chubb in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,192,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Chubb in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $66,000. Finally, Watch Point Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Chubb in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $222,000. 89.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE CB traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $154.61. 22,506 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,887,470. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.32. Chubb Ltd has a 52 week low of $119.54 and a 52 week high of $160.23. The company has a market cap of $70.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.40, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.72. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $151.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $143.41.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $2.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.58 by $0.02. Chubb had a return on equity of 8.53% and a net margin of 11.00%. The company had revenue of $7.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.65 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.68 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Chubb Ltd will post 10.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 11th. Investors of record on Friday, September 20th will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 19th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.94%. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.78%.

In other Chubb news, insider Paul Bennett Medini sold 2,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.72, for a total value of $326,655.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 89,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,763,166.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Timothy Alan Boroughs sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.64, for a total value of $3,716,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 171,315 shares in the company, valued at $25,464,261.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 355,821 shares of company stock worth $53,008,187 over the last 90 days. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CB has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JMP Securities reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Chubb in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Atlantic Securities lowered Chubb from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $135.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Chubb from $156.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Chubb from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Finally, Raymond James reiterated a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $160.00 price objective (up from $150.00) on shares of Chubb in a research report on Friday, July 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $153.00.

Chubb Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, marine, general casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, and risk management; professional lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses in the United States, Canada, and Bermuda.

