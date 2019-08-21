National Asset Management Inc. Purchases 757 Shares of Linde PLC (NYSE:LIN)

National Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Linde PLC (NYSE:LIN) by 13.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,247 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 757 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Linde were worth $1,256,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Linde by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,573,871 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,554,790,000 after purchasing an additional 636,524 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Linde by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,219,013 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,440,632,000 after purchasing an additional 364,348 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Linde by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,335,841 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,114,665,000 after purchasing an additional 47,575 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Linde by 33,491.9% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,907,437 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $863,366,000 after purchasing an additional 4,892,828 shares during the period. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Linde by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 4,827,751 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $849,346,000 after purchasing an additional 373,994 shares during the period. 72.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have weighed in on LIN shares. Deutsche Bank increased their price target on shares of Linde from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Linde from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $211.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Linde from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Linde from $180.00 to $184.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Linde from $205.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $201.83.

Shares of NYSE:LIN traded up $1.73 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $189.42. 360,618 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,018,409. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $197.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $184.77. Linde PLC has a 12 month low of $145.95 and a 12 month high of $206.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

In other news, VP Bernd Hugo Eulitz sold 335 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.43, for a total transaction of $62,454.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Stephen F. Angel sold 56,574 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.27, for a total transaction of $11,160,352.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in primarily North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and South Korea. The company offers oxygen, nitrogen, argon, rare gases, carbon monoxide, carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

