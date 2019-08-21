National Asset Management Inc. Raises Position in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD)

National Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,508 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,774 shares during the period. Home Depot makes up about 0.7% of National Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $6,346,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in Home Depot by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 3,056 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $635,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. First Command Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in Home Depot by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. First Command Financial Services Inc. now owns 5,608 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,167,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC raised its stake in Home Depot by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 1,202 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $250,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Capital Advisers Inc. raised its stake in Home Depot by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Mercer Capital Advisers Inc. now owns 2,730 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $568,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benin Management CORP raised its stake in Home Depot by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Benin Management CORP now owns 2,591 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $539,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.35% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 8,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.38, for a total transaction of $1,652,230.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,357 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,596,333.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Carol B. Tome sold 26,334 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.17, for a total value of $4,981,602.78. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 519,253 shares in the company, valued at $98,227,090.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 82,522 shares of company stock worth $16,156,831 over the last ninety days. 0.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

HD traded up $3.29 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $220.38. 410,963 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,180,222. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $211.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $199.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $224.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.12. Home Depot Inc has a 1-year low of $158.09 and a 1-year high of $219.30.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 20th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.07 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $30.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.98 billion. Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 6,597.69% and a net margin of 10.24%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.05 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Home Depot Inc will post 10.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $230.00 target price (up previously from $190.00) on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Wednesday. Gabelli lowered Home Depot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Home Depot from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Home Depot to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Loop Capital increased their price target on Home Depot to $200.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Home Depot currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $218.61.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

