National Asset Management Inc. Sells 7,989 Shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FV)

National Asset Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FV) by 16.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,754 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,989 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF were worth $1,210,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Kavar Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF in the first quarter worth about $45,000. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF in the first quarter worth about $61,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 1,692.7% in the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,000 after buying an additional 5,078 shares during the period.

Shares of FV traded up $0.35 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $29.95. The company had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 265,593. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $30.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.94. First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF has a 52-week low of $23.32 and a 52-week high of $31.80.

