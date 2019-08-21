National Asset Management Inc. Sells 938 Shares of Capital Southwest Co. (NASDAQ:CSWC)

National Asset Management Inc. lowered its position in Capital Southwest Co. (NASDAQ:CSWC) by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 57,254 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 938 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.32% of Capital Southwest worth $1,200,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CSWC. Advantage Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Capital Southwest during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Capital Southwest during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Aperio Group LLC purchased a new position in Capital Southwest during the second quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Steinberg Global Asset Management purchased a new position in Capital Southwest during the first quarter valued at approximately $239,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Capital Southwest by 28.7% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 13,209 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $254,000 after buying an additional 2,945 shares during the period. 48.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ CSWC traded up $0.05 on Wednesday, hitting $22.30. The stock had a trading volume of 3,010 shares, compared to its average volume of 80,266. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $21.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.32 and a quick ratio of 0.32. Capital Southwest Co. has a 52-week low of $17.22 and a 52-week high of $24.17. The stock has a market cap of $398.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.76 and a beta of 0.21.

Capital Southwest (NASDAQ:CSWC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The asset manager reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.01. Capital Southwest had a net margin of 53.87% and a return on equity of 8.27%. The business had revenue of $15.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.90 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Capital Southwest Co. will post 1.71 EPS for the current year.

CSWC has been the topic of several research reports. National Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on shares of Capital Southwest in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Capital Southwest from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, June 7th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Capital Southwest from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.50.

About Capital Southwest

Capital Southwest Corporation is a business development company specializing in credit and private equity and venture capital investments in middle market companies, mezzanine, later stage, mature, late venture, emerging growth, buyouts, recapitalizations and growth capital investments. It does not invest in startups, publicly traded companies, real estate developments, project finance opportunities, oil and gas exploration businesses, troubled companies, turnarounds, and companies in which significant senior management is departing.

