National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG) Holdings Trimmed by Sigma Planning Corp

Sigma Planning Corp lowered its position in shares of National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG) by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,458 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 241 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in National Grid were worth $450,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in National Grid by 13.5% during the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,565 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Avestar Capital LLC boosted its stake in National Grid by 35.8% during the first quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 786 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in National Grid by 9.6% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,026 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $161,000 after buying an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc boosted its stake in National Grid by 6.9% during the first quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 4,200 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $236,000 after buying an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Smith Salley & Associates boosted its stake in National Grid by 0.8% during the second quarter. Smith Salley & Associates now owns 35,585 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,892,000 after buying an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. 5.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NGG has been the subject of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank raised National Grid from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised National Grid from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised National Grid from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 14th. Finally, Macquarie initiated coverage on National Grid in a report on Monday, June 17th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. National Grid currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.00.

Shares of NYSE NGG traded up $0.24 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $51.82. 9,321 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 439,174. National Grid plc has a 1 year low of $46.36 and a 1 year high of $59.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.53, a PEG ratio of 10.10 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The business has a 50 day moving average of $52.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $53.82.

National Grid plc transmits and distributes electricity and natural gas. It operates through UK Electricity Transmission, UK Gas Transmission, US Regulated, and National Grid Ventures and Other Activities segments. The UK Electricity Transmission segment owns and operates electricity transmission networks, which comprise approximately 7,200 kilometers of overhead lines; 1,560 kilometers of underground cables; and 346 substations in England and Wales, as well as Scottish electricity transmission systems.

