Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Shares Purchased by West Branch Capital LLC

West Branch Capital LLC boosted its stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 198.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,767 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after buying an additional 1,174 shares during the period. West Branch Capital LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $649,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Nelson Roberts Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Netflix by 600.0% during the second quarter. Nelson Roberts Investment Advisors LLC now owns 84 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. TCG Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Netflix during the first quarter valued at $36,000. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Netflix by 66.7% during the second quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC now owns 125 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC increased its holdings in shares of Netflix by 182.0% during the first quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 141 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. Finally, Osborn Williams & Donohoe LLC acquired a new position in shares of Netflix during the first quarter valued at $55,000. 77.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Netflix in a report on Friday, July 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Netflix from $450.00 to $425.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Netflix in a report on Thursday, June 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $442.00 price target on the stock. BidaskClub lowered Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on Netflix from $420.00 to $410.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Netflix presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $392.38.

Shares of NASDAQ:NFLX traded down $0.59 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $298.40. The company had a trading volume of 3,731,066 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,143,419. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. Netflix, Inc. has a 1-year low of $231.23 and a 1-year high of $386.80. The firm has a market cap of $132.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 111.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $334.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $352.89.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 17th. The Internet television network reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $4.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.93 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 20.88% and a net margin of 6.53%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.85 EPS. Analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 3.26 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Bradford L. Smith purchased 6,499 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $308.49 per share, for a total transaction of $2,004,876.51. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 799 shares in the company, valued at $246,483.51. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 1,208 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $375.00, for a total value of $453,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $133,875. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 108,448 shares of company stock valued at $36,935,808. 3.72% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Netflix, Inc provides Internet entertainment services. The company operates in three segments: Domestic streaming, International streaming, and Domestic DVD. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected screens, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

