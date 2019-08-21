Neutron (NTRN) Market Cap Reaches $129,421.00

Neutron (CURRENCY:NTRN) traded down 4.8% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on August 21st. During the last week, Neutron has traded down 31.2% against the dollar. One Neutron coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0033 or 0.00000033 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including CryptoBridge and Cryptopia. Neutron has a market capitalization of $129,421.00 and $16.00 worth of Neutron was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Oasis City (OSC) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0340 or 0.00000338 BTC.

BitcoinDark (BTCD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $16.23 or 0.00246929 BTC.

Emercoin (EMC) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001196 BTC.

Experience Points (XP) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Sprouts (SPRTS) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MAZA (MAZA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Internet of People (IOP) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0242 or 0.00000241 BTC.

BitTokens (BXT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00007883 BTC.

Universal Currency (UNIT) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0103 or 0.00000103 BTC.

PX (PX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Neutron Coin Profile

NTRN is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 19th, 2015. Neutron’s total supply is 39,121,694 coins. Neutron’s official Twitter account is @Neutron_Crypto and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Neutron is www.neutroncoin.com. The Reddit community for Neutron is /r/NeutronCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Neutron

Neutron can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge and Cryptopia. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Neutron directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Neutron should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Neutron using one of the exchanges listed above.

