New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Acquires 200 Shares of Duke Energy Corp (NYSE:DUK)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board boosted its holdings in shares of Duke Energy Corp (NYSE:DUK) by 0.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 59,610 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $5,260,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,311,505 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $113,181,000 after acquiring an additional 52,498 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,951,045 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $771,079,000 after acquiring an additional 750,534 shares during the last quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Duke Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $37,519,000. Eqis Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 19.7% during the 1st quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,022 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $632,000 after acquiring an additional 1,156 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Duke Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $395,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.40% of the company’s stock.

NYSE DUK traded down $0.36 on Wednesday, reaching $90.82. 181,276 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,756,047. Duke Energy Corp has a one year low of $78.00 and a one year high of $91.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.41 billion, a PE ratio of 19.24, a PEG ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 0.12. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $88.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $88.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The utilities provider reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.14. Duke Energy had a net margin of 13.23% and a return on equity of 8.02%. The company had revenue of $5.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.76 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.93 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Duke Energy Corp will post 4.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.945 per share. This is a boost from Duke Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.93. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $3.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.16%. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 80.08%.

In other Duke Energy news, EVP Lloyd M. Yates sold 5,117 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.20, for a total transaction of $451,319.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on DUK shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $99.00 to $92.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $91.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. ValuEngine cut shares of Duke Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $90.00 price objective on shares of Duke Energy and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 20th. Finally, KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Duke Energy in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $91.14.

About Duke Energy

Duke Energy Corp. engages in distribution of natural gas and energy related services. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment conducts operations primarily through the regulated public utilities of Duke Energy Carolinas, Duke Energy Progress, Duke Energy Florida, Duke Energy Indiana and Duke Energy Ohio.

