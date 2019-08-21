New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Has $4.88 Million Stake in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board decreased its position in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 113,562 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,800 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $4,881,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 28.7% in the second quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 407,826 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $17,528,000 after purchasing an additional 90,900 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 20.1% in the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,013,085 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $38,872,000 after purchasing an additional 169,323 shares during the period. Somerset Group LLC raised its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 2.0% in the first quarter. Somerset Group LLC now owns 52,593 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,019,000 after purchasing an additional 1,052 shares during the period. Legacy Bridge LLC raised its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 15.3% in the first quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 3,767 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, State Treasurer State of Michigan raised its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 0.8% in the first quarter. State Treasurer State of Michigan now owns 399,396 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $15,329,000 after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Boston Scientific alerts:

In other news, SVP Jodi Euerle Eddy sold 7,803 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.42, for a total value of $299,791.26. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 88,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,418,534.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP John Bradley Sorenson sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.79, for a total transaction of $256,740.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 42,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,813,654.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 63,289 shares of company stock valued at $2,611,790. Corporate insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

BSX traded down $0.12 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $42.38. 166,007 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,402,043. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $42.50 and a 200 day moving average of $39.75. Boston Scientific Co. has a 12-month low of $31.56 and a 12-month high of $43.66.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.64 billion. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 13.85% and a return on equity of 23.29%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.41 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Boston Scientific Co. will post 1.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC set a $46.00 price target on shares of Boston Scientific and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Thursday, June 27th. BTIG Research set a $46.00 target price on shares of Boston Scientific and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.91.

About Boston Scientific

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through three segments: MedSurg, Rhythm and Neuro, and Cardiovascular. The company offers interventional cardiology products, including drug-eluting coronary stent systems used in the treatment of coronary artery disease; percutaneous coronary interventions therapy products to treat atherosclerosis; intravascular catheter-directed ultrasound imaging catheters, fractional flow reserve devices, and systems for use in coronary arteries and heart chambers, as well as certain peripheral vessels; and structural heart therapy systems.

Featured Article: CD Ladder

Receive News & Ratings for Boston Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boston Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.