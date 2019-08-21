New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Lowers Stock Holdings in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board reduced its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 123,261 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,400 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $6,459,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in USB. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the second quarter valued at $30,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in U.S. Bancorp in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in U.S. Bancorp in the second quarter valued at $37,000. Catamount Wealth Management raised its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 525.0% in the first quarter. Catamount Wealth Management now owns 750 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 630 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New Potomac Partners LLC acquired a new stake in U.S. Bancorp in the first quarter valued at $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.50% of the company’s stock.

In other U.S. Bancorp news, Vice Chairman Shailesh M. Kotwal sold 20,000 shares of U.S. Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.33, for a total value of $1,146,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 65,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,781,429.47. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark G. Runkel sold 10,986 shares of U.S. Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.32, for a total value of $629,717.52. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 45,213 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,591,609.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 40,414 shares of company stock worth $2,297,215. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Macquarie cut U.S. Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $59.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Bank of America upgraded U.S. Bancorp from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $49.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Wedbush lifted their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Deutsche Bank set a $59.00 target price on U.S. Bancorp and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.92.

Shares of NYSE USB traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $51.77. 2,120,626 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,251,457. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. U.S. Bancorp has a 1 year low of $43.14 and a 1 year high of $57.81. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.96. The stock has a market cap of $82.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.63, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.06.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.02. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.45% and a net margin of 26.70%. The firm had revenue of $5.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.73 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.02 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.31 earnings per share for the current year.

U.S. Bancorp announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Thursday, June 27th that allows the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to reacquire up to 3.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

U.S. Bancorp Company Profile

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services in the United States. It operates in five segments: Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support.

