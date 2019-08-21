New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Sells 1,400 Shares of 3M Co (NYSE:MMM)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board cut its position in shares of 3M Co (NYSE:MMM) by 2.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 47,144 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,400 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in 3M were worth $8,172,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of 3M by 202.0% during the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 151 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Cordasco Financial Network increased its holdings in 3M by 220.0% during the 1st quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 160 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Capital Financial Planning LLC purchased a new position in 3M during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Meridian Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in 3M during the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Lake Point Wealth Management purchased a new position in 3M during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. 66.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:MMM traded up $0.43 on Wednesday, reaching $161.44. The company had a trading volume of 90,965 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,281,698. 3M Co has a 52-week low of $155.63 and a 52-week high of $219.75. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $169.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $186.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $92.91 billion, a PE ratio of 15.43, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.16. 3M had a return on equity of 55.05% and a net margin of 15.27%. The business had revenue of $8.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.10 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.59 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that 3M Co will post 9.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be issued a $1.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $5.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.57%. 3M’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.07%.

Several research analysts have commented on MMM shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on 3M from $180.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Gordon Haskett downgraded 3M from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $191.98 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, April 29th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $179.00 price objective on 3M and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Deutsche Bank reduced their price objective on 3M from $188.00 to $183.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Wolfe Research set a $174.00 price objective on 3M and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. 3M currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $182.54.

In other news, insider John Patrick Banovetz sold 1,040 shares of 3M stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.40, for a total value of $177,216.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,974 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,017,969.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

3M Company operates as a technology company worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers tapes, abrasives, adhesives, ceramics, sealants, specialty materials, purification products, closure systems, acoustic systems products, automotive components, abrasion-resistant films, and paint finishing and detailing products.

