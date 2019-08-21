New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Sells 2,500 Shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lessened its position in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 143,952 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 2,500 shares during the quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $12,106,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its position in Abbott Laboratories by 91.4% during the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 1,454,239 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $122,138,000 after purchasing an additional 694,262 shares during the period. Cypress Capital Management LLC increased its position in Abbott Laboratories by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC now owns 203,419 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $17,108,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Krueger & Catalano Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Abbott Laboratories during the 1st quarter valued at about $244,000. Genovese Burford & Brothers Wealth & Retirement Plan Management LLC increased its position in Abbott Laboratories by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Genovese Burford & Brothers Wealth & Retirement Plan Management LLC now owns 3,176 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $267,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC increased its position in Abbott Laboratories by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 23,827,545 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $1,904,774,000 after purchasing an additional 65,260 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.33% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ABT traded up $0.24 on Wednesday, hitting $84.79. 2,039,161 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,943,797. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Abbott Laboratories has a 1-year low of $64.48 and a 1-year high of $88.76. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $85.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $79.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $149.84 billion, a PE ratio of 29.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.12.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 17th. The healthcare product maker reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.02. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 9.36% and a return on equity of 17.26%. The business had revenue of $7.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.73 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Abbott Laboratories will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 15th were paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 12th. Abbott Laboratories’s payout ratio is 44.44%.

A number of research analysts have commented on ABT shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $80.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $87.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $85.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $87.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Abbott Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $93.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $86.38.

In other Abbott Laboratories news, Director Sally E. Blount sold 2,500 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.65, for a total transaction of $219,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 26,266 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,302,214.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Brian J. Blaser sold 450,062 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.52, for a total transaction of $33,988,682.24. Following the sale, the insider now owns 295,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,334,662.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 885,102 shares of company stock valued at $71,110,429. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Abbott Laboratories

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. The company's Established Pharmaceutical Products segment offers branded generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency; irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm; intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptom; gynecological disorder; hormone replacement therapy; dyslipidemia; hypertension; hypothyroidism; Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo; pain, fever, and inflammation; migraine; and anti-infective clarithromycin, as well as provides influenza vaccines and products that regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

