New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Sells 4,200 Shares of The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board reduced its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO) by 1.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 315,270 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,200 shares during the quarter. The Coca-Cola accounts for about 0.7% of New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in The Coca-Cola were worth $16,054,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KO. Enlightenment Research LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Coca-Cola during the 2nd quarter valued at $515,000. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola by 18.8% during the 2nd quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. now owns 71,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,653,000 after purchasing an additional 11,377 shares in the last quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC now owns 7,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $378,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Meridian Management Co. now owns 28,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,453,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola by 123.6% during the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 1,552,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,062,000 after purchasing an additional 858,180 shares in the last quarter. 66.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KO has been the topic of a number of research reports. SunTrust Banks lifted their target price on shares of The Coca-Cola to $60.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Deutsche Bank boosted their price objective on shares of The Coca-Cola from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of The Coca-Cola in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of The Coca-Cola from $50.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Atlantic Securities started coverage on shares of The Coca-Cola in a research note on Monday, July 29th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $62.00 price objective on the stock. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The Coca-Cola has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.10.

In other The Coca-Cola news, SVP Nancy Quan sold 24,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.43, for a total value of $1,306,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 189,049 shares in the company, valued at $10,289,937.07. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP John Murphy sold 84,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.99, for a total transaction of $4,219,156.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 133,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,684,412.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 488,761 shares of company stock valued at $25,417,705. 1.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of KO traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $53.88. 224,239 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,918,661. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.83. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $52.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.22. The Coca-Cola Co has a 1 year low of $44.25 and a 1 year high of $54.82. The stock has a market cap of $232.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.92, a P/E/G ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 0.48.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.01. The Coca-Cola had a net margin of 21.11% and a return on equity of 45.67%. The business had revenue of $10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.86 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.61 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that The Coca-Cola Co will post 2.1 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.97%. The Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is currently 76.92%.

About The Coca-Cola

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures and distributes various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plantbased beverages; teas and coffees; and energy drinks. It also offers concentrates, syrups, beverage bases, source waters, and powders/minerals, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

