New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Sells 500 Shares of CME Group Inc (NASDAQ:CME)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lowered its stake in shares of CME Group Inc (NASDAQ:CME) by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 29,335 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in CME Group were worth $5,694,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CME. Independent Advisor Alliance lifted its position in CME Group by 5.9% during the first quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 1,947 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $321,000 after buying an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in CME Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $571,000. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC increased its position in CME Group by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,986 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $327,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. KC Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in CME Group by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. KC Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,898 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $477,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period. Finally, United Super Pty Ltd in its capacity as Trustee for the Construction & Building Unions Superannuation Fund increased its position in CME Group by 609.0% during the 1st quarter. United Super Pty Ltd in its capacity as Trustee for the Construction & Building Unions Superannuation Fund now owns 122,785 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $20,208,000 after purchasing an additional 105,468 shares during the period. 85.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on CME shares. Barclays boosted their target price on CME Group from $191.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on CME Group from $224.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on CME Group from $176.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut CME Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $158.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, May 27th. Finally, Citigroup set a $202.00 price target on CME Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $194.00.

Shares of CME Group stock traded down $1.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $212.82. 61,566 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,397,921. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $206.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $186.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a market cap of $76.58 billion, a PE ratio of 31.32, a PEG ratio of 4.76 and a beta of 0.23. CME Group Inc has a twelve month low of $161.05 and a twelve month high of $217.65.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The financial services provider reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.01. CME Group had a return on equity of 9.14% and a net margin of 39.36%. The company had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.74 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that CME Group Inc will post 6.68 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 10th will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 9th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.41%. CME Group’s payout ratio is 43.99%.

In other CME Group news, insider Hilda Harris Piell sold 1,132 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.05, for a total value of $212,872.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 33,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,207,718.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Julie Holzrichter sold 4,241 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.26, for a total transaction of $815,374.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 46,113 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,865,685.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 77,403 shares of company stock worth $15,503,243 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

CME Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers a range of products across various asset classes, including futures and options based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, energy, agricultural commodities, and metals, as well as fixed income products.

