Newnorth Projects (CVE:NNP) Hits New 12-Month Low at $0.07

Newnorth Projects Ltd. (CVE:NNP) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.07 and last traded at C$0.07, with a volume of 70000 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.09.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$0.09 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.11. The stock has a market cap of $1.10 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.02.

Newnorth Projects (CVE:NNP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported C($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter.

About Newnorth Projects (CVE:NNP)

NewNorth Projects Ltd. develops and sells land in Alberta. It develops Sandstone Asset, a 408 acre development project. The company is based in Calgary, Canada.

