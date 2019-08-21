Newton Price Reaches $0.0026 (NEW)

Newton (CURRENCY:NEW) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on August 21st. Over the last week, Newton has traded up 3.9% against the dollar. Newton has a total market cap of $30.98 million and approximately $3.29 million worth of Newton was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Newton coin can currently be purchased for $0.0026 or 0.00000026 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Hotbit, Huobi Korea and Huobi Global.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002622 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $26.99 or 0.00266245 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00009806 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $133.26 or 0.01314385 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0677 or 0.00000667 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0167 or 0.00000165 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.22 or 0.00021860 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $9.42 or 0.00092920 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0432 or 0.00000426 BTC.

About Newton

Newton launched on October 11th, 2018. Newton’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 11,948,333,332 coins. Newton’s official Twitter account is @newton_project. Newton’s official website is www.newtonproject.org.

Buying and Selling Newton

Newton can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit, Huobi Korea and Huobi Global. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Newton directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Newton should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Newton using one of the exchanges listed above.

