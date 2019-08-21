NewYorkCoin (NYC) Price Down 80% This Week

NewYorkCoin (CURRENCY:NYC) traded 10.9% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on August 21st. NewYorkCoin has a total market cap of $1.06 million and approximately $305.00 worth of NewYorkCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One NewYorkCoin coin can now be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including FreiExchange, Trade Satoshi, Exrates and YoBit. In the last week, NewYorkCoin has traded 80% lower against the dollar.

NewYorkCoin Profile

NewYorkCoin (NYC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 4th, 2014. NewYorkCoin’s total supply is 134,024,588,760 coins. The Reddit community for NewYorkCoin is /r/nycoincommunity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. NewYorkCoin’s official website is nycoin.community. NewYorkCoin’s official Twitter account is @NYCCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling NewYorkCoin

NewYorkCoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24, YoBit, Exrates, FreiExchange and Trade Satoshi. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NewYorkCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade NewYorkCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase NewYorkCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

