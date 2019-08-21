NexGen Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:NXE) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

NexGen Energy Ltd (NYSEAMERICAN:NXE)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $1.25. NexGen Energy shares last traded at $1.25, with a volume of 800 shares trading hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NexGen Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 18th.

Get NexGen Energy alerts:

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in shares of NexGen Energy by 63,606,800.0% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 636,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,131,000 after purchasing an additional 636,068 shares during the last quarter. Exane Derivatives increased its holdings in shares of NexGen Energy by 24.0% during the 1st quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 222,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,000 after purchasing an additional 43,000 shares during the period. Creative Planning bought a new position in shares of NexGen Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its holdings in shares of NexGen Energy by 17.4% during the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 175,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,000 after purchasing an additional 25,958 shares during the period. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp bought a new position in shares of NexGen Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $1,208,000.

NexGen Energy Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:NXE)

NexGen Energy Ltd., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of uranium properties in Canada. Its principal property is the Rook I project that consists of 32 contiguous mineral claims covering 35,065 hectares located in the southwest Athabasca Basin, Saskatchewan.

Further Reading: What are the benefits of a portfolio tracker?

Receive News & Ratings for NexGen Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NexGen Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.