NexPoint Residential Trust (NYSE:NXRT) Sets New 52-Week High at $46.70

NexPoint Residential Trust Inc (NYSE:NXRT)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $46.70 and last traded at $46.53, with a volume of 68374 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $46.24.

NXRT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Boenning Scattergood restated a “hold” rating on shares of NexPoint Residential Trust in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upped their price objective on NexPoint Residential Trust from $41.50 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Compass Point upgraded NexPoint Residential Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.50 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded NexPoint Residential Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on NexPoint Residential Trust to $51.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.25.

The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.60. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $43.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.62. The stock has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a PE ratio of 24.75, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.41.

NexPoint Residential Trust (NYSE:NXRT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.54). NexPoint Residential Trust had a negative net margin of 10.21% and a negative return on equity of 6.07%. The firm had revenue of $43.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.05 million. On average, equities analysts predict that NexPoint Residential Trust Inc will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be given a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 12th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.36%. NexPoint Residential Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.51%.

In other news, insider James D. Dondero purchased 500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $41.19 per share, with a total value of $20,595,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 21.49% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NXRT. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at $10,862,000. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. lifted its position in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust by 148.0% during the 2nd quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. now owns 315,211 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,050,000 after buying an additional 188,121 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,128,887 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $88,136,000 after buying an additional 164,252 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust by 629.9% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 175,352 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,259,000 after buying an additional 151,327 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust by 82.4% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 187,090 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,745,000 after buying an additional 84,522 shares during the last quarter. 66.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NexPoint Residential Trust is a publicly traded REIT, with its shares listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "NXRT," primarily focused on acquiring, owning and operating well-located middle-income multifamily properties with "value-add" potential in large cities and suburban submarkets of large cities, primarily in the Southeastern and Southwestern United States.

