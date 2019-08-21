Nexty Price Hits $0.0000 on Exchanges (NTY)

Nexty (CURRENCY:NTY) traded 3.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on August 21st. Over the last week, Nexty has traded 15.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. Nexty has a market capitalization of $2.46 million and $1.04 million worth of Nexty was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Nexty coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges including CoinBene and IDAX.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002653 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $26.63 or 0.00268367 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010044 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $130.45 or 0.01314669 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0674 or 0.00000679 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0168 or 0.00000170 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.19 or 0.00022034 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $9.38 or 0.00094526 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0430 or 0.00000434 BTC.

Nexty Profile

Nexty’s total supply is 180,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 151,095,803,417 coins. Nexty’s official Twitter account is @nextyio and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Nexty is medium.com/nextyplatform. The official website for Nexty is nexty.io.

Buying and Selling Nexty

Nexty can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDAX and CoinBene. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nexty directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nexty should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Nexty using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

