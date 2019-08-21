Northern Dynasty Minerals (NYSEAMERICAN:NAK) Stock Price Down 5.5%

Shares of Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd (NYSEAMERICAN:NAK) (TSE:NDM) were down 5.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $0.69 and last traded at $0.69, approximately 2,007,034 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 12% from the average daily volume of 1,793,547 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.73.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on NAK shares. HC Wainwright upped their target price on Northern Dynasty Minerals from $2.50 to $3.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research raised Northern Dynasty Minerals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Northern Dynasty Minerals during the first quarter worth $30,000. Nordea Investment Management AB purchased a new stake in shares of Northern Dynasty Minerals during the first quarter worth $47,000. Advisor Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Northern Dynasty Minerals by 45.8% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 89,120 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 28,000 shares in the last quarter. CVI Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Northern Dynasty Minerals during the second quarter worth $78,000. Finally, Cadinha & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Northern Dynasty Minerals during the first quarter worth $90,000.

Northern Dynasty Minerals

Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. acquires, explores for, and develops mineral properties in the United States. Its principal mineral property is the Pebble copper-gold-molybdenum project that includes 2,402 mineral claims covering approximately 417 square miles located in southwest Alaska. The company was formerly known as Northern Dynasty Explorations Ltd.

