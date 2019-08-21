Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) Stock Holdings Raised by Teacher Retirement System of Texas

Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) by 71.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 807,228 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 336,721 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Nucor were worth $44,478,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Nucor by 79.9% in the 2nd quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 556 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Nucor by 37.9% in the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 677 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its position in shares of Nucor by 300.0% in the 2nd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 800 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Nucor in the 2nd quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Strategy Asset Managers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nucor in the 1st quarter worth about $48,000. 75.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NUE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of Nucor from $66.00 to $61.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Nucor from $70.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Nucor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Deutsche Bank downgraded shares of Nucor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Citigroup set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Nucor and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Nucor presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.90.

In other Nucor news, insider Raymond S. Napolitan, Jr. sold 7,214 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.32, for a total value of $406,292.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 143,826 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,100,280.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Ladd R. Hall sold 28,998 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.90, for a total transaction of $1,649,986.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 292,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,658,954.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 61,203 shares of company stock valued at $3,465,601. 0.96% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:NUE traded up $0.49 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $49.52. 733,836 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,944,139. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 3.56 and a quick ratio of 1.76. Nucor Co. has a 12 month low of $47.13 and a 12 month high of $66.03. The company has a 50 day moving average of $53.54 and a 200-day moving average of $55.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.61.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The basic materials company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.01. Nucor had a net margin of 8.84% and a return on equity of 21.65%. The firm had revenue of $5.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.07 EPS. Nucor’s quarterly revenue was down 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Nucor Co. will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th were given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 27th. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.00%.

Nucor Company Profile

Nucor Corporation manufactures and sells steel and steel products in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Steel Mills, Steel Products, and Raw Materials. The Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and special bar quality products.

