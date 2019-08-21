NULS 24-Hour Volume Reaches $994,841.00 (NULS)

NULS (CURRENCY:NULS) traded down 1.6% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on August 21st. One NULS token can currently be bought for approximately $0.42 or 0.00004228 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Binance, CoinBene, Bit-Z and QBTC. NULS has a market cap of $31.01 million and $994,841.00 worth of NULS was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, NULS has traded up 4.4% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002637 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.67 or 0.00267462 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00009974 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $131.32 or 0.01316777 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0679 or 0.00000681 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0165 or 0.00000166 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.21 or 0.00022144 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $9.26 or 0.00092829 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0432 or 0.00000434 BTC.

NULS Profile

NULS’s launch date was September 1st, 2017. NULS’s total supply is 105,552,140 tokens and its circulating supply is 73,482,916 tokens. The official message board for NULS is steemit.com/@nuls. NULS’s official website is nuls.io. NULS’s official Twitter account is @nulsservice and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for NULS is /r/nulsservice and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

NULS Token Trading

NULS can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance, Kucoin, DragonEX, Bit-Z, ChaoEX, QBTC, OKEx and CoinBene. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NULS directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade NULS should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy NULS using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

