Nuveen S&P 500 Buy-Write Income Fund (NYSE:BXMX) Shares Up 0.5%

Nuveen S&P 500 Buy-Write Income Fund (NYSE:BXMX) shares shot up 0.5% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $12.95 and last traded at $12.95, 1,800 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 99% from the average session volume of 172,620 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.89.

The business’s 50-day moving average is $13.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.11.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Nuveen S&P 500 Buy-Write Income Fund by 1.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,751,115 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $116,565,000 after purchasing an additional 90,976 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Nuveen S&P 500 Buy-Write Income Fund by 9.3% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 930,930 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,400,000 after purchasing an additional 79,294 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Nuveen S&P 500 Buy-Write Income Fund by 11.9% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 386,137 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,143,000 after purchasing an additional 41,155 shares during the period. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC raised its stake in Nuveen S&P 500 Buy-Write Income Fund by 16.3% during the second quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC now owns 278,916 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,715,000 after purchasing an additional 39,152 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its stake in Nuveen S&P 500 Buy-Write Income Fund by 8.3% during the second quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 326,407 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,344,000 after purchasing an additional 25,154 shares during the period.

Nuveen S&P 500 Buy-Write Income Fund is a closed-ended equity indexed mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc It is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Gateway Investment Advisers, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

