NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Shares Bought by Investment House LLC

Investment House LLC raised its stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 8.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,315 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the period. Investment House LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $709,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Thor Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in NVIDIA during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Field & Main Bank acquired a new stake in NVIDIA during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its stake in NVIDIA by 96.2% during the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 204 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its stake in NVIDIA by 181.2% during the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 194 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.93% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Summit Insights downgraded shares of NVIDIA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $158.57 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 target price (down from $192.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Craig Hallum reissued a “hold” rating and set a $170.00 target price (up from $165.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Cascend Securities raised shares of NVIDIA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, FBN Securities set a $190.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. NVIDIA presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $189.50.

NVIDIA stock traded up $4.60 on Wednesday, reaching $172.47. 459,231 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,044,503. The stock has a market cap of $97.17 billion, a PE ratio of 28.42, a PEG ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a current ratio of 8.65, a quick ratio of 7.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. NVIDIA Co. has a twelve month low of $124.46 and a twelve month high of $292.76. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $163.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $163.51.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 15th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $2.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.55 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 26.93% and a return on equity of 24.40%. The business’s revenue was down 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.94 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 4.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 29th will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.37%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 28th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is 10.54%.

In other NVIDIA news, Director Harvey C. Jones sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.10, for a total transaction of $14,510,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 32,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,785,833.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Persis Drell sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.80, for a total transaction of $417,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,450,091.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 104,736 shares of company stock valued at $15,293,726. Company insiders own 4.64% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the Graphics Processing Unit (GPU) and Tegra Processor segments. The GPU segment comprises of product brands which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

