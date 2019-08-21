Nxt Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $752,647.00 (NXT)

Nxt (CURRENCY:NXT) traded down 10% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on August 21st. Over the last seven days, Nxt has traded down 17.1% against the dollar. One Nxt coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0159 or 0.00000161 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC, OKEx, Indodax and Poloniex. Nxt has a market capitalization of $15.85 million and approximately $752,647.00 worth of Nxt was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Qtum (QTUM) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.43 or 0.00024637 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00011908 BTC.

Waves (WAVES) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00011904 BTC.

Clams (CLAM) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.81 or 0.00028522 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00005429 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00012772 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0229 or 0.00000231 BTC.

Rubycoin (RBY) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001575 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0120 or 0.00000122 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded 19.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000034 BTC.

About Nxt

Nxt is a PoS/LPoS coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. It launched on November 24th, 2013. Nxt’s total supply is 998,999,942 coins. Nxt’s official Twitter account is @NxtCommunity and its Facebook page is accessible here. Nxt’s official website is nxt.org. The Reddit community for Nxt is /r/nxt and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Nxt is nxtforum.org.

Nxt Coin Trading

Nxt can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Upbit, LiteBit.eu, Stocks.Exchange, OKEx, HitBTC, Indodax, Poloniex, Bittrex, SouthXchange, C-CEX, CoinEgg and Livecoin. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nxt directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nxt should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Nxt using one of the exchanges listed above.

