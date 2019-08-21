Oakworth Capital Inc. Sells 1,376 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Oakworth Capital Inc. cut its position in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 1.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 113,266 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,376 shares during the period. Pfizer comprises 0.9% of Oakworth Capital Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Oakworth Capital Inc.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $4,907,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Weybosset Research & Management LLC grew its stake in Pfizer by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Weybosset Research & Management LLC now owns 12,847 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $557,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA grew its stake in Pfizer by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 13,235 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $578,000 after buying an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC grew its stake in Pfizer by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC now owns 36,078 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,575,000 after buying an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Cottage Street Advisors LLC grew its stake in Pfizer by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Cottage Street Advisors LLC now owns 6,677 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $291,000 after buying an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. grew its stake in Pfizer by 33.2% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. now owns 1,031 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. 71.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley downgraded Pfizer from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $48.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $43.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Monday, August 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $46.00 price target on Pfizer and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.56.

Pfizer stock traded up $0.33 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $34.94. 4,014,890 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 34,813,424. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $40.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $191.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.63. Pfizer Inc. has a 1 year low of $33.97 and a 1 year high of $46.47.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $13.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.43 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 28.10% and a net margin of 23.58%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.77 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 2nd will be issued a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 1st. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.12%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.00%.

In other news, insider Alexander R. Mackenzie sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total value of $1,320,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 80,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,524,136. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Frank A. Damelio sold 153,184 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.09, for a total value of $6,753,882.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 489,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,588,536.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including internal medicine, vaccines, oncology, inflammation and immunology, and rare diseases under the Lyrica, Chantix/Champix, Eliquis, Ibrance, Sutent, Xalkori, Inlyta, Xtandi, Enbrel, Xeljanz, Eucrisa, BeneFix, Genotropin, and Refacto AF/Xyntha brands.

