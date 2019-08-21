Oasis City Price Down 3.1% Over Last 7 Days (OSC)

Oasis City (CURRENCY:OSC) traded 0.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on August 21st. During the last seven days, Oasis City has traded down 3.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Oasis City token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0345 or 0.00000343 BTC on exchanges including BitForex, Hotbit and CoinTiger. Oasis City has a total market capitalization of $71.92 million and $298,058.00 worth of Oasis City was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

BitcoinDark (BTCD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $16.23 or 0.00246929 BTC.

Emercoin (EMC) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001123 BTC.

Experience Points (XP) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Sprouts (SPRTS) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MAZA (MAZA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Internet of People (IOP) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0248 or 0.00000249 BTC.

BitTokens (BXT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00007883 BTC.

Universal Currency (UNIT) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0103 or 0.00000103 BTC.

Neutron (NTRN) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000033 BTC.

PX (PX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Oasis City Profile

OSC is a PoW/PoS token that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 4th, 2013. Oasis City’s total supply is 12,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,083,924,116 tokens. Oasis City’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. Oasis City’s official message board is medium.com/@oasiscity. The official website for Oasis City is www.oasiscity.io/en.

Oasis City Token Trading

Oasis City can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BitForex, CoinTiger and Hotbit. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oasis City directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Oasis City should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Oasis City using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

