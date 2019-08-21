Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) Shares Acquired by Plimoth Trust Co. LLC

Plimoth Trust Co. LLC boosted its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) by 6.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,723 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the quarter. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC’s holdings in Occidental Petroleum were worth $439,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OXY. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Occidental Petroleum by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,152,375 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $560,842,000 after acquiring an additional 316,507 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Occidental Petroleum by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,690,890 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $410,668,000 after acquiring an additional 331,307 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Occidental Petroleum by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,146,934 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $208,327,000 after acquiring an additional 184,500 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Occidental Petroleum by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 3,000,508 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $198,634,000 after acquiring an additional 53,412 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in Occidental Petroleum by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,905,087 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $146,057,000 after acquiring an additional 154,497 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on OXY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Occidental Petroleum in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. TheStreet lowered Occidental Petroleum from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Occidental Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $74.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Raymond James set a $80.00 price target on Occidental Petroleum and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered Occidental Petroleum from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $85.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.56.

In related news, insider Vicki A. Hollub bought 37,460 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $48.15 per share, with a total value of $1,803,699.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 248,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,956,896.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director William R. Klesse bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $44.96 per share, for a total transaction of $224,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 96,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,325,286.88. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 109,160 shares of company stock worth $5,246,126 over the last ninety days. 0.15% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of OXY traded down $0.57 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $44.69. The stock had a trading volume of 4,010,486 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,092,845. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a 52 week low of $43.08 and a 52 week high of $83.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $49.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.32. The company has a market capitalization of $33.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.82.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $4.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.39 billion. Occidental Petroleum had a return on equity of 17.06% and a net margin of 19.65%. Occidental Petroleum’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.10 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post 3.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 10th will be given a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 9th. This is a positive change from Occidental Petroleum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.07%. Occidental Petroleum’s payout ratio is 62.28%.

About Occidental Petroleum

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops, and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas.

