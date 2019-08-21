Okta Inc (NASDAQ:OKTA) Shares Bought by Jacobson & Schmitt Advisors LLC

Jacobson & Schmitt Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Okta Inc (NASDAQ:OKTA) by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,415 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 523 shares during the quarter. Okta makes up about 2.8% of Jacobson & Schmitt Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Jacobson & Schmitt Advisors LLC’s holdings in Okta were worth $4,868,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in OKTA. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC boosted its stake in Okta by 28.0% during the 1st quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 2,091,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,003,000 after purchasing an additional 457,058 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Okta during the 2nd quarter worth $46,680,000. Swiss National Bank acquired a new stake in Okta during the 2nd quarter worth $40,771,000. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in Okta by 431,666.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 259,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,997,000 after purchasing an additional 259,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spark Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Okta during the 1st quarter worth $12,442,000. 69.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

OKTA has been the topic of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Okta from $88.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 31st. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Okta to $154.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on Okta from $124.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 21st. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on Okta from $95.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 31st. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies lifted their price target on Okta from $89.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 31st. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Okta presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $106.35.

In related news, insider Jacques Frederic Kerrest sold 1,784 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.52, for a total value of $234,631.68. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,664 shares in the company, valued at approximately $218,849.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, General Counsel Jonathan T. Runyan sold 493 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.85, for a total transaction of $63,030.05. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 1,406 shares in the company, valued at $179,757.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 693,604 shares of company stock worth $91,155,096. 14.69% of the stock is owned by insiders.

OKTA traded up $4.74 on Wednesday, hitting $136.48. The company had a trading volume of 1,108,575 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,414,264. The firm has a market cap of $14.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -132.50 and a beta of 1.01. Okta Inc has a 1 year low of $41.88 and a 1 year high of $141.85. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $132.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $107.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 30th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $125.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $116.83 million. Okta had a negative net margin of 34.37% and a negative return on equity of 53.36%. Okta’s revenue was up 49.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.09) EPS. On average, analysts predict that Okta Inc will post -1.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Okta, Inc provides identity solutions for enterprises, small and medium-sized businesses, universities, non-profits, and government agencies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta Identity Cloud, a platform that offers a suite of products to manage and secure identities, such as Universal Directory, a cloud-based system of record to store and secure user, application, and device profiles for an organization; Single Sign-On that enables users to access their applications in the cloud or on-premise from various devices with a single entry of their user credentials; Adaptive Multi-Factor Authentication, a product that provides an additional layer of security for cloud, mobile, and Web applications, as well as for data; Lifecycle Management, which enables IT organizations or developers to manage a user's identity throughout its lifecycle; and API Access Management that enables organizations to secure APIs.It also offers customer support and training, and professional services.

