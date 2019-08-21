Olympus Labs Hits 24 Hour Volume of $14.00 (MOT)

Olympus Labs (CURRENCY:MOT) traded 18.9% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on August 21st. Over the last week, Olympus Labs has traded up 13.6% against the dollar. Olympus Labs has a market cap of $378,581.00 and approximately $14.00 worth of Olympus Labs was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Olympus Labs token can now be bought for about $0.0098 or 0.00000098 BTC on major exchanges including Bibox, OKEx, FCoin and DDEX.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Maker (MKR) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $484.83 or 0.04833558 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.80 or 0.00047852 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001191 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0084 or 0.00000084 BTC.

Aurora (AOA) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0153 or 0.00000153 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0219 or 0.00000219 BTC.

MCO (MCO) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00068464 BTC.

Clipper Coin (CCCX) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0181 or 0.00000181 BTC.

Olympus Labs Token Profile

Olympus Labs (MOT) is a token. Its genesis date was November 16th, 2017. Olympus Labs’ total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 38,500,000 tokens. Olympus Labs’ official Twitter account is @olympuslabsbc and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Olympus Labs is /r/OlympusLabs and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Olympus Labs’ official message board is medium.com/olympuslabsbc. The official website for Olympus Labs is olympuslabs.io.

Buying and Selling Olympus Labs

Olympus Labs can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: DDEX, OKEx, IDEX, Kyber Network, FCoin and Bibox. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Olympus Labs directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Olympus Labs should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Olympus Labs using one of the exchanges listed above.

