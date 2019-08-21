OmiseGO (OMG) 1-Day Volume Hits $40.65 Million

OmiseGO (CURRENCY:OMG) traded down 3.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on August 20th. OmiseGO has a total market cap of $169.69 million and approximately $40.65 million worth of OmiseGO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One OmiseGO token can now be bought for $1.21 or 0.00011314 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Kyber Network, IDEX, Zebpay and Tokenomy. During the last week, OmiseGO has traded down 10.5% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Ontology (ONT) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00007242 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0563 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002069 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0058 or 0.00000055 BTC.

Apollo Currency (APL) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0206 or 0.00000197 BTC.

ContentBox (BOX) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0121 or 0.00000116 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001701 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0523 or 0.00000502 BTC.

Nullex (NLX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0771 or 0.00001978 BTC.

OmiseGO Token Profile

OmiseGO uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on June 23rd, 2017. OmiseGO’s total supply is 140,245,398 tokens. The Reddit community for OmiseGO is /r/omise_go and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for OmiseGO is omg.omise.co. OmiseGO’s official Twitter account is @omise_go.

OmiseGO Token Trading

OmiseGO can be purchased on cryptocurrency exchanges. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OmiseGO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire OmiseGO should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase OmiseGO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

