ON Semiconductor Corp (NASDAQ:ON) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.38 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect ON Semiconductor Corp (NASDAQ:ON) to announce sales of $1.38 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have issued estimates for ON Semiconductor’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.39 billion and the lowest is $1.38 billion. ON Semiconductor posted sales of $1.54 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 10.4%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 28th.

On average, analysts expect that ON Semiconductor will report full-year sales of $5.49 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $5.44 billion to $5.54 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $5.74 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.53 billion to $5.90 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover ON Semiconductor.

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, August 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. ON Semiconductor had a net margin of 9.49% and a return on equity of 25.36%. The firm’s revenue was down 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.46 earnings per share.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ON. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target on shares of ON Semiconductor in a research report on Monday, August 5th. BidaskClub lowered shares of ON Semiconductor from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of ON Semiconductor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $26.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Loop Capital reduced their target price on shares of ON Semiconductor to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $25.00 target price (down from $29.00) on shares of ON Semiconductor in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. ON Semiconductor currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.10.

In other ON Semiconductor news, Director Emmanuel T. Hernandez sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total transaction of $660,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 100,994 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,221,868. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Gilles Delfassy sold 3,731 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.96, for a total transaction of $70,739.76. Following the transaction, the director now owns 49,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $932,983.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 48,198 shares of company stock valued at $1,042,444 in the last quarter. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in shares of ON Semiconductor by 19.4% in the 2nd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 36,912,800 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $746,008,000 after buying an additional 6,008,620 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management raised its position in ON Semiconductor by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 10,028,421 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $202,674,000 after purchasing an additional 537,400 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in ON Semiconductor by 12.8% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,780,073 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $128,449,000 after purchasing an additional 881,265 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in ON Semiconductor by 185.3% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 5,706,798 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $115,334,000 after purchasing an additional 3,706,611 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group raised its position in ON Semiconductor by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 4,288,954 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $86,680,000 after purchasing an additional 368,151 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.13% of the company’s stock.

ON stock traded up $0.27 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $18.44. 5,343,956 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,048,351. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.74. ON Semiconductor has a 1-year low of $14.55 and a 1-year high of $23.54. The firm has a market cap of $7.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.41, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 2.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 2.42 and a quick ratio of 1.41.

ON Semiconductor Company Profile

ON Semiconductor Corporation manufactures and sells semiconductor components for various electronic devices worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Power Solutions Group, Analog Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group. The Power Solutions Group segment offers discrete, module, and integrated semiconductor products for various applications, such as power switching and conversion, signal conditioning, circuit protection, signal amplification, and voltage reference.

