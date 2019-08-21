OneSavings Bank PLC to Issue Dividend of GBX 4.90 (LON:OSB)

OneSavings Bank PLC (LON:OSB) declared a dividend on Wednesday, August 21st, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 29th will be given a dividend of GBX 4.90 ($0.06) per share on Friday, September 20th. This represents a yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 29th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Shares of OSB traded down GBX 17.60 ($0.23) during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting GBX 337.80 ($4.41). 1,210,344 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 853,038. The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 354.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 387.80. OneSavings Bank has a twelve month low of GBX 321.97 ($4.21) and a twelve month high of GBX 458.80 ($6.00). The stock has a market cap of $828.35 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.14.

Get OneSavings Bank alerts:

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Numis Securities lowered shares of OneSavings Bank to an “add” rating and set a GBX 475 ($6.21) price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Peel Hunt increased their price target on shares of OneSavings Bank from GBX 460 ($6.01) to GBX 470 ($6.14) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. OneSavings Bank has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 485 ($6.34).

About OneSavings Bank

OneSavings Bank Plc operates as a specialist lender and retail savings company in the United Kingdom and the Channel Islands. The company operates through two segments, Buy-to-Let/SME and Residential Mortgages. It offers fixed, notice, easy access, and regular savings products, including ISAs. The company also provides buy to let and commercial mortgages, as well as development loans to small and medium sized developers of residential property; first charge, second charge, and shared ownership residential mortgage loans; and personal and secured loans, as well as funding lines to non-bank finance companies secured against portfolios of financial assets, principally mortgages and leases.

Further Reading: What is total return in investing?

Receive News & Ratings for OneSavings Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OneSavings Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.