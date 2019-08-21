Organogenesis (NASDAQ:ORGO) Trading 7.6% Higher

Organogenesis Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:ORGO)’s share price traded up 7.6% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $6.00 and last traded at $4.96, 186,871 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 130% from the average session volume of 81,340 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.61.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. BTIG Research set a $12.00 price target on Organogenesis and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Organogenesis in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $9.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Organogenesis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.80.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.78, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $5.65.

Organogenesis (NASDAQ:ORGO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $64.95 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.00 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Organogenesis Holdings Inc will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Organogenesis in the 2nd quarter valued at about $200,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in Organogenesis during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $210,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Organogenesis by 134.3% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 41,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,000 after buying an additional 23,540 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Organogenesis by 36.6% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 86,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $658,000 after buying an additional 23,180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in Organogenesis during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $694,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

About Organogenesis (NASDAQ:ORGO)

Organogenesis Holdings Inc, a regenerative medicine company, focuses on the development, manufacture, and commercialization of solutions for the advanced wound care, and surgical and sports medicine markets primarily in the United States. The company's advanced wound care products include Apligraf for the treatment of venous leg ulcers and diabetic foot ulcers (DFUs); Dermagraft for treating DFUs; PuraPly AM to address biofilm across a range of wound types; and Affinity and NuShield to address various wound sizes and types.

