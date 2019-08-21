Ormeus Coin Price Reaches $0.0271 (ORME)

Ormeus Coin (CURRENCY:ORME) traded 1.7% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on August 21st. Ormeus Coin has a market cap of $971,870.00 and approximately $42,697.00 worth of Ormeus Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ormeus Coin token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0271 or 0.00000271 BTC on major exchanges including Bibox, Coinbe, Livecoin and Cryptopia. In the last seven days, Ormeus Coin has traded down 13.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Ormeus Coin

Ormeus Coin was first traded on August 28th, 2017. Ormeus Coin’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 35,904,998 tokens. The Reddit community for Ormeus Coin is /r/ormeuscoin. The official website for Ormeus Coin is ormeuscoin.com. Ormeus Coin’s official Twitter account is @ormeuscoin.

Ormeus Coin Token Trading

Ormeus Coin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinBene, Mercatox, Livecoin, HitBTC, C-CEX, Cryptopia, Bibox, TOPBTC and Coinbe. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ormeus Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ormeus Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ormeus Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

