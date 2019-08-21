Ovid Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OVID) Shares Up 9.8%

Ovid Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:OVID) shares shot up 9.8% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $2.20 and last traded at $2.12, 101,216 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 21% from the average session volume of 128,338 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.93.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on OVID. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 price objective on shares of Ovid Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Ovid Therapeutics in a report on Monday, July 1st. ValuEngine upgraded Ovid Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ovid Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.00 price objective for the company in a report on Saturday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Ovid Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.80.

The company has a market capitalization of $83.18 million, a PE ratio of -1.02 and a beta of 2.26. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $2.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.00. The company has a current ratio of 5.84, a quick ratio of 5.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Ovid Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OVID) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.08. On average, equities analysts expect that Ovid Therapeutics Inc will post -1.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OVID. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Ovid Therapeutics by 67.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,097,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,030,000 after buying an additional 443,490 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Ovid Therapeutics by 41.0% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 442,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $819,000 after acquiring an additional 128,618 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Ovid Therapeutics by 445.6% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 153,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,000 after acquiring an additional 125,690 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Ovid Therapeutics by 29.8% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 471,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $872,000 after acquiring an additional 108,392 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in shares of Ovid Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $109,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.77% of the company’s stock.

About Ovid Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OVID)

Ovid Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops impactful medicines for patients and families with neurological disorders in the United States. The company is developing OV101, a drug candidate, which has completed Phase II clinical trial for adults with angelman syndrome; and Phase I clinical trial for adolescents with angelman syndrome or fragile X syndrome.

