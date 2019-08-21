Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $4.14

Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI)’s share price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $4.14 and traded as high as $5.07. Owens & Minor shares last traded at $4.82, with a volume of 47,873 shares.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on OMI shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Owens & Minor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Owens & Minor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Owens & Minor currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.13.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.60, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.14. The company has a market capitalization of $305.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.74.

Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.44 billion. Owens & Minor had a negative net margin of 2.88% and a positive return on equity of 5.53%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.32 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Owens & Minor, Inc. will post 0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.002 per share. This represents a $0.01 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. Owens & Minor’s payout ratio is 0.87%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in OMI. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Owens & Minor by 12.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 660,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,179,000 after buying an additional 72,726 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in Owens & Minor by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 210,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,330,000 after purchasing an additional 5,012 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Owens & Minor by 18.5% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 66,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $424,000 after purchasing an additional 10,433 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its position in Owens & Minor by 159,300.0% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 4,779 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Owens & Minor by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,997,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,637,000 after purchasing an additional 19,174 shares during the period. 86.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Owens & Minor Company Profile (NYSE:OMI)

Owens & Minor, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare solutions company in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Global Solutions and Global Products. The Global Solutions segment offers a portfolio of products and services to healthcare providers and manufacturers.

