Oxycoin Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $6,772.00 (OXY)

Oxycoin (CURRENCY:OXY) traded 4.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on August 21st. One Oxycoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0008 or 0.00000008 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Bit-Z, Cryptopia and Livecoin. During the last week, Oxycoin has traded down 20.3% against the U.S. dollar. Oxycoin has a market capitalization of $738,003.00 and $6,772.00 worth of Oxycoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

EOS (EOS) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.51 or 0.00034456 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002227 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0543 or 0.00000533 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000047 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0199 or 0.00000196 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0103 or 0.00000101 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded 15.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000013 BTC.

ALAX (ALX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Local World Forwarders (LWF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000008 BTC.

DasCoin (DASC) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0161 or 0.00000201 BTC.

Oxycoin Coin Profile

OXY is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 1st, 2017. Oxycoin’s total supply is 1,122,382,283 coins and its circulating supply is 928,278,467 coins. The official website for Oxycoin is oxycoin.io. Oxycoin’s official Twitter account is @oxycoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Oxycoin is /r/oxycoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Oxycoin’s official message board is medium.com/@oxycoin.

Buying and Selling Oxycoin

Oxycoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bit-Z, Cryptopia and Livecoin. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oxycoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Oxycoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Oxycoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

