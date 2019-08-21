PAC Global Price Tops $0.0002 on Major Exchanges (PAC)

PAC Global (CURRENCY:PAC) traded 12.5% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on August 21st. During the last seven days, PAC Global has traded 6.8% lower against the US dollar. PAC Global has a total market cap of $1.32 million and approximately $4,939.00 worth of PAC Global was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PAC Global coin can now be purchased for $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinExchange, BiteBTC, YoBit and TOPBTC.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded down 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00005126 BTC.

Aston (ATX) traded 50.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000015 BTC.

ArcticCoin (ARC) traded down 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0422 or 0.00000513 BTC.

Pura (PURA) traded 19.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Startcoin (START) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Advanced Technology Coin (ARC) traded 14.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000037 BTC.

DigitalPrice (DP) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Adzcoin (ADZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Uro (URO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0411 or 0.00000536 BTC.

PAC Global Coin Profile

PAC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on November 12th, 2013. PAC Global’s total supply is 7,655,785,933 coins and its circulating supply is 7,604,803,858 coins. PAC Global’s official Twitter account is @PACcoinOfficial. The Reddit community for PAC Global is /r/PACcoinOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for PAC Global is paccoin.net.

PAC Global Coin Trading

PAC Global can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge, Crex24, P2PB2B, BiteBTC, Sistemkoin, YoBit, CoinExchange, Graviex and TOPBTC. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PAC Global directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PAC Global should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PAC Global using one of the exchanges listed above.

